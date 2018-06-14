I read the June 11 Metro article “Should students choose their first roommates?” with interest. My twin brother and I entered the University of Virginia in 2012. Quite a few people assumed we would room together, but we decided to take random assignments. Mine was a relative success story: I was placed in an apartment with five other men and became close friends with one of them. He and I grew with and learned from each other, as we were from opposite parts of Virginia and had varied interests and viewpoints. He was a housemate for the next three years, and through him I met my girlfriend and several other close friends.

To me, the time spent filling out surveys and combing Facebook groups represents a naive thought that one’s first-year roommate must be perfect. My experience is rare. Most simply drift apart from their roommate after the year, as happened to the rest of my group and almost all of my friends. Also, as the article pointed out, people tend to pick those with whom they went to high school, or who otherwise have very similar personalities and interests. But meeting those with different experiences is a valued part of college. If I had the choice again, it wouldn’t be different. Given the chance, wouldn’t you want to take the plunge?

Nate Rathjen, Leesburg