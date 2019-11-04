The executive has the power to fire the FBI director, despite the law giving the director a 10-year term to shield the director from being the tool of every incoming administration every four years. But firing the FBI director because he refused to participate in obstruction of justice would be a high crime. The executive has the power of the pardon. But when the executive dangles a pardon to influence witness testimony to protect himself, that is a high crime. The executive has the right to choose what foreign leaders to meet with, but when the executive uses the approval of such a meeting to extort investigation of a potential political rival, that is a high crime. And, of course, the executive does not have the power to not expend funds authorized by Congress and certainly does not have the power to impound national security funds to extort foreign nations to investigate political rivals.

The actions in this case have caused a division between political operatives and the professional staff of the State Department, the National Security Council and the military.

James Stephen Kelly, Ellicott City

President Trump lambastes House Democrats for opening impeachment hearings. He says Democrats don’t agree with his policies and vision, and he labels it a witch hunt. Republicans didn’t agree with President Barack Obama’s vision and policies, and they didn’t vote for impeachment hearings when Republicans led Congress through most of the Obama presidency.

Mr. Trump should know that Democrats voted to open impeachment hearings because he is trampling on the Constitution, because he urged a foreign government to influence our election by colluding with that government to investigate a political opponent, and because he is enriching himself and his family by ignoring the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

Democratic members of Congress are doing their job to protect our cherished democracy.

Marla Allard, Washington

Regarding the Oct. 31 Thursday Opinion essay by Lanny Davis and Anthony Scaramucci, “Trump has to go, but how is another matter”:

I am one voter who would definitely want the Senate to have a trial if the House votes to impeach President Trump. Impeachment is our safeguard, and the House and the Senate need to do their duty.

P.A. McKee-Kastl, Bethesda

