Consumer advocates have been encouraged to participate in meetings for a possible marketing and labeling standard for magnet products since the effort launched in a newly formed ASTM subcommittee in January. We continue to welcome their voices to help support safety in regard to this draft standard as well as other efforts to initiate standards activities in this or any other ASTM subcommittee, including those that maintain standards for other products mentioned in the article.

As Elliot Kaye testified when he was chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, ASTM International has “the best process in place to ensure the best outcome, [is] the most open and transparent, involves the most consensus building and really gives me the most confidence that everybody’s been heard and the right solution has been reached.” As we have for more than 120 years, ASTM International will continue to bring all interested stakeholders together in our consensus-driven standardization process to help address hazards and enhance safety.

AD

AD

Kathie Morgan, West Conshohocken, Pa.

The writer is president of ASTM International.

As a parent, grandparent, great-grandparent and former teacher, I appreciate the attention to a threat to children’s health and to an organization that is under threat. The Consumer Product Safety Commission plays an important and necessary role in protecting our children’s health and well-being. Bravo to The Post for highlighting the dangers of rare-earth magnets and the danger of losing an organization that protects us as the CPSC does.

Marjory Donn, Greenbelt

AD