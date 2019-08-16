Regarding Molly Roberts’s Aug. 14 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Soul-searching on SoulCycle”:

Of course our decisions of how to spend our money under late capitalism are complicated. Given multinational ties and supply chains, we never really know where our money is going entirely. However, we can make a difference by letting companies, their boards and chief executives, and other consumers know how we feel and argue for change.

New York real estate developer Stephen Ross was reported to be nervous about his high-roller Trump fundraiser and thought about canceling. Many companies have dropped their support of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News opinion show. Ivanka Trump’s clothing business closed after a drop in sales. We can make a difference with our voices and our dollars. Look at the successes of organizations such as Sleeping Giants and Grab Your Wallet, which promote actions.

We have a duty to keep trying.

Susan Karpatkin, Bethesda

