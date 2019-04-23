Again we face the myth often offered by the Maryland Public Policy Institute that “Maryland faces a looming public pension crisis.” What lies ahead for the state’s pension system is steady progress toward full funding of the system, continued reliable payments to the systems’ retirees and a secure retirement for those active public employees looking forward to retirement.

In their April 14 Local Opinions essay, “Maryland can learn from Michigan’s pension reform,” James Hohman and Carol Park failed to acknowledge that reforms enacted by the Maryland legislature — increasing employees’ contributions, reducing benefits and consistently contributing the full employer’s share — have produced results exceeding original projections. The writers stated that over the 10-year period ending in June 2017, Maryland earned just 4.2 percent, but they failed to mention that over the 10-year period ending Feb. 28, Maryland earned 9.83 percent.

The writers suggest converting state employees and public school teachers to a defined contribution, “401(k)-style” plan. In Michigan, touted as the model for reform in Maryland, the average balance for a state employee age 60 or older with at least 15 years in the plan was just $124,000. How does this compare with a defined benefit plan, like Maryland’s, which guarantees a lifetime benefit and no fear of that benefit being outlived? Not well.

Maryland has effectively managed its public pension plan and investments, ensuring that our pension program remains reliable and sustainable for today’s public employees and for generations to come.

R. Dean Kenderdine, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of the Maryland State Retirement Agency.