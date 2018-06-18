Corey A. Stewart claimed victory last Tuesday after winning the Republican primary to face off against Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in the race for Senate in November. Mr. Stewart is well-known for being a far-right conservative who embraces controversial topics that stir up the opposition. This primary victory has many conservatives fired up for the midterm elections and has many claiming that pro-Trump candidates can win in statewide elections.

But this short-term victory will yield long-term consequences for conservatives and the Republican Party come November. Mr. Stewart will grab headlines with his controversial views, forcing other Republicans to respond to these polarizing issues and be grouped with Mr. Stewart’s far-right opinions. The issues at the forefront of the Stewart campaign do not attract the independent voters who will be crucial in the midterm elections, and this will plague all other Republicans running down the ticket. Conservatives may claim victory now, but not when one candidate could single-handedly hurt the chances for Republicans to retain majorities in both the House and Senate.

Hayden Cochran, Chesapeake, Va.