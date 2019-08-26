In her Aug. 21 op-ed, “CEOs, put shareholders first,” Megan McArdle responded to the Business Roundtable’s pledge to expand the roster of those to whom it is responsible from shareholders to stakeholders. She criticized the notion that corporations would be covering themselves in glory by giving more to charity, pointing out that the country already has a means of economic redistribution at its disposal: taxes. This is preferable, she writes, because “unlike corporate social responsibility initiatives, redistribution through the tax code is democratically accountable.”

Fair enough, but Ms. McArdle might have taken her argument one step further. If corporations do not engage directly in supporting social responsibility initiatives, they should at least pay their fair share for public goods and services via taxes. After all, they could not conduct business without a safe, orderly environment and a healthy, educated labor force, much of which is publicly funded. Instead of calling for greater corporate donations to charity, the Business Roundtable might have supported a cancellation of President Trump’s corporate tax cut. This is one of the major contributors to the exploding national deficit, which, in turn, serves as a cynical rationale for cutting social programs.

Sonya A. Michel, Silver Spring

