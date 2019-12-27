Mr. Blackistone asserted that MLB “read the tea leaves” following the Supreme Court’s 1972 ruling in Flood’s case and dissolved the reserve clause. In fact, the reserve clause remained in effect until appeals were exhausted from the ruling in the Messersmith-McNally case — the so-called Seitz decision — and a new Basic Agreement was implemented. That labor agreement created the free agency system in 1976 that resembles what we have now. The Seitz decision asserted that there was no such thing as a “reserve clause” as interpreted by management and that teams may renew player contracts for just one year and not in perpetuity, as had been the custom.

If MLB had dissolved the reserve clause in the aftermath of the court’s ruling in 1972, there would have been no need for the Seitz decision of 1975. For Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally, the named plaintiffs in the arbitration, it meant they were free agents. Mr. Messersmith signed a multi-year deal with Atlanta. McNally was merely a nominal plaintiff as he had already decided to retire, so to have been “awarded” a contract would have been a remedy without relief. For all other players, it meant free agency with six years of service and the wealth they now enjoy.