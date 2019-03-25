As an African American woman with years of experience with our unjust judicial system, I am bothered by the completely different treatment and handling by our news, information and media systems and judicial and prosecutorial system of cases and sentencing of African Americans, Hispanics and other people of color in comparison with those of Caucasians, especially wealthy Caucasians.

A comparison should be done of every aspect of the Bill Cosby and R. Kelly cases, both of which involved allegations of abuse of women and underage girls, and Jeffrey Epstein, whose cases involved abuse of underage girls and sex trafficking [“Victim’s age eased Epstein’s obligations,” front page, March 18].

Mr. Kelly is accused of abusing about four girls; Mr. Cosby was accused of assaulting dozens of adult women. Mr. Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to just one count, despite that dozens of girls were involved and the accusations included international trafficking. Compare all aspects of those cases to examine exactly how different our system treats these three men, two of whom are African American.

Gloria Pope, Louisa, Va.