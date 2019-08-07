Eugene Robinson’s July 30 op-ed, “Trump is acting as though he knows he’ll lose in 2020,” was an astute analysis of the fluid political landscape in general and President Trump’s overt race-baiting in particular. Mr. Robinson, noting that Mr. Trump has no idea how to make his base bigger, said, “in elections, size matters.”

While true, it’s also important to note that the 2020 presidential election will likely have multiple candidates, not just a Democrat. Therefore, it’s plausible for Mr. Trump to be reelected via a plurality of voters with a strong voter-base turnout, similar to the 1992 election of Bill Clinton — when Ross Perot received 19 percent of the popular vote, affecting the electoral college outcome. This helps explain Mr. Trump’s cynical and reprehensible strategy of making his base “angrier and likelier to vote” at any cost, as Mr. Robinson keenly observed. This is an old-school political playbook per the Machiavellian approach of “the end justifies the means” — regardless of how abhorrent.

David B. Grinberg, North Bethesda

