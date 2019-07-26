The House has voted to cut nearly $4 billion a year from food stamps, a 5 percent reduction to the nation's main feeding program used by more than 1 in 7 Americans. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Regarding the July 24 news article “Proposal would push 3 million off food stamps”:

The new rules proposed by the Agriculture Department will take away food stamps — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — for households with savings and other assets. Out of 40 million people who received food stamps in 2018, about 3 million would lose their benefit, and the USDA would save $2.5 billion. People earning more than 130 percent of poverty guidelines, which is $32,640 for a family of four, would see their food stamps disappear or reduced. Imagine a family of four at that income level having any money left over for buying food after paying their rent, assuming they have an affordable home, and other expenses. With this kind of draconian policy, the poor will always be poor and become even poorer.

Hunger doesn’t discriminate. The lawmakers should challenge themselves to live even for one day in the shoes of the poor and hungry, and show Americans that they can live in poverty with no help from the government. Are they willing to take up that challenge before they recklessly endanger the poor even more?

Yamuna Dasarathy, Washington

