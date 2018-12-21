I am horrified by Donald Trump’s mishandling of the presidency. I can’t wait for him to be gone. However, as Hugh Hewitt pointed out in his Dec. 18 op-ed, “Know who would love impeachment? Trump,” the president would love the theater of an impeachment and the Senate might well fail to convict.

House Democrats should take the high road. Craft legislation for infrastructure rebuilding. Educate the public about its importance in terms of job creation and societal improvement. Focus also on a universal health-care program to meet families’ basic needs and explain to the public that it would be much like our unquestioned support for public education. And propose immigration reform. Expose Republican failure in these areas.

Investigations and impeachment proceedings would take months. Mr. Trump has only two more years to serve anyway. Why get bogged down in investigations of Trump & Co. and waste more taxpayer money? Leave that to New York state and the FBI.

If they use their new power wisely, House Democrats can ensure that he will walk out of the White House and into court in 2021.

Bernadette Nakamura, Lansdowne