Every week, every year, it’s becoming more and more obvious that the Washington football team is cursed. We have tried big-name coaches, Hall of Fame return coaches, high-powered front-office executives. We have drafted Heisman winners and paid very large sums for the highest-caliber players. Yet every year we have significant injuries, bad play and just plain bad luck. Our record will be 8-8 until the curse is lifted.

One might think a truly cursed team would be 1-15, even 0-16. But .500 is the most heartbreaking tease for fans and prevents high draft choices.

We can’t persuade owner Daniel Snyder to sell the team, but maybe we can get him to change the name. Until we do, the injuries, the salary cap hits and zany fines, the questionable penalties, scandals, bad business decisions, low draft choices and national TV embarrassments will continue.

Change the name. Why not? We’ve tried everything else.

Brad Bogard, Olney