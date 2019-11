Trust Tom Toles to throw a wet blanket on the Nationals’ glorious 2019 World Series victory. While the rest of our region was exuberant to the point of giddiness celebrating the Nationals’ victory, Mr. Toles injected a divisive political downer, a reminder of the D.C. statehood issue, into his Nov. 1 editorial cartoon. He just couldn’t bear to let our region have even one weekend of unabashed unity and joyful celebration.