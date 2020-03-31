She was hungry, but patient. Her exponential engine kept chugging away, rice to the second power, as 64 grains became 128, and 256, and 512. By the 11th day, one grain of rice had become more than 1,000. On the last day of the month, a cavalry of royal elephants was needed to carry a mountain of rice to the girl.

I think of that lesson each morning when I log on to my computer or click the TV remote. The world is filling with covid-19 patients like grains of feverish rice. When March began, there weren’t 20,000 known patients in the whole world beyond China. This morning, I learned that 20,000 new cases were identified in the past day in the United States alone.

Most of us hear about the girl with a single grain of rice clutched in her palm and we react like the king. “It’s going to be just fine,” said the king — er, the president — when the United States’ first covid-19 case presented in January. And a few days later: “We have very little problem in this country.” And March 5 on Twitter: “Only 129 cases.”

But some people learn of the deal struck by the peasant girl and immediately flash forward to the inevitable phalanx of rice-toting elephants. For them, the single grain foretells the mountain; they have the makings of epidemiologists. They are the Anthony Faucis and the Deborah Birxes, the A students in the front row of the administration whose mathematical insights are worth listening to because they are relentlessly correct, no matter what the spitballers in the back of the room might say.

(Speaking of spitballers: Surely even the bro-iest day trader still watching CNBC has noticed that White House economics adviser Larry Kudlow couldn’t pass a midterm math exam if you gave him the answer key. Imagine that Otter left “Animal House” to be a financial pundit — not hard to picture. He would now look like Larry Kudlow.)

Fauci and Birx have been talking about the approach of the elephants lately. They do it gently and quietly, so as not to rattle the king, but they want the rest of us to understand what they see. Today’s big numbers are going to get much bigger; they’re already baked into the pandemic math. Those 20,000 new cases are an expression of coronavirus transmissions from weeks ago — back when the Florida beaches were packed with Spring Breakers and the mayor of New York was stubbornly clinging to his gym rat routine. Nothing short of a time machine can unmake those mistakes.

Meanwhile, numbers two weeks in the offing will reflect today’s persistent gaps in testing and quarantine. And the even larger numbers due two weeks after that will show the viral spread into suburban and rural America that is just now taking hold.

Fauci counsels that 100,000 Americans will likely die provided we do things right from here on. Birx says the death toll might stay under 200,000 if we do things “almost perfectly.” Granting the best of intentions, and banking on the heroism of health-care providers, can any of us honestly say that we expect the coming month to go perfectly?

The challenge for individual Americans — one we can help each other to meet — is to deal with the dismal numbers without losing heart or backing down. Because beyond the bad numbers lie good ones, and those good numbers are every bit as powerful as the bad. They will save hundreds of thousands of lives and restore trillions of dollars to battered economies. Our task as citizens is to hold the line until the new numbers work their magic.

These are the numbers behind genetic sequencing and artificial intelligence. To a degree never before possible, they give us power to understanding a pandemic even as it races to kill us. Scientists can decode covid-19 using devices as portable as iPads. Their handhelds can lay bare a genome in a matter of minutes.

This math will give us a vaccine or cure, as sure as the doubling of those rice grains. The solution is coming — though not by the end of April or even Labor Day. We the people are the bridge from bad math to good. If we stay strong now, when the arithmetic is so fearsomely hostile, we’ll be rewarded as the calculus swings in our favor. As surely it will, because numbers don’t lie.

