Regarding the Feb. 15 news article “Russia recasts a humiliating Soviet military loss”:

The Russian parliament resolution declaring that the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan — and presumably, the 10-year occupation and brutal war that followed — was justified has no historical basis, according to declassified U.S. and Soviet documents. But this false narrative does have one important backer in Washington. On Jan. 2, President Trump told his Cabinet that the Soviets had good reason to invade Afghanistan: “They were right to be there . . . because terrorists were going into Russia.”

So where did our fact-challenged president get his revisionist take on Soviet history?

Karl F. Inderfurth, McLean