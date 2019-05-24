I am utterly mystified by the May 17 editorial “Extra credit,” which attacked a proposal to cap credit card interest rates. The editorial asserted that many people would lose access to cards, something that can’t be known in advance. This argument boils down to “some people have to be terribly exploited by card companies so we can all have access to cards.” Not a good argument.

Why attack the proposal as it is aborning? Isn’t a debate about runaway interest charges, plus fees, one we should be eager to embrace? The editorial stated that “only 2.5 percent of customers are delinquent on their cards.” Almost 50 percent of people in the Southern states had collections notations on their credit reports, meaning they were likely locked out of any conventional means of credit.

Billions of dollars are being transferred from ordinary wage earners to card companies and banks through wildly excessive (29.9 percent) interest rates, penalties and fees on top of fees. Now, you can’t go anywhere without a card, even paying for parking. Cards encourage people to buy what they can’t afford and lock themselves in debt for years. My own recent new cards offer “rewards” if I run up $3,000 in charges during the first months. They know what they are doing: trying to induce years of interest payments.

Credit cards have become woven into every aspect of our lives and they need to be carefully monitored, not applauded for trapping people in debt. Regulations should ensure that it is not a free-for-all, harming those at the lower end of pay scales and those without personal wealth the most.

Doug Terry, Olney