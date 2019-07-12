Regarding Carl Gershman’s July 5 Friday Opinion column, “After a decade of repression, Uighur survival is at stake”:

The Uighurs of Xinjiang are facing nothing less than cultural genocide at the hands of a powerful Chinese majority. There are resources to plunder — in this case oil, coal, gas and land for a growing Chinese population. It has happened to other cultures and sometimes worse — population genocide as in the Holocaust. Their names are legion: Jewish people, Tibetan Buddhists, Muslim Rohingya, Palestinians, Native Americans, African Americans and more. One group wants to control another, take their land, enslave them or all of the above. The minority or weaker group is assimilated, removed, diluted, etc. to obtain the goal of extirpation by whatever means necessary so that more resources are available to the conquerors. In the long arc of history, this happens over and over. Sometimes, the conquerors become the conquered.

Mr. Gershman has shone a light on this current oppression, which should be condemned in the United Nations and tried in The Hague. It is a crime against humanity. Each such crime makes us all less human.

Rosemary Burke, Fairfax

