It is not hard to see what is happening here: Mr. Trump wants to paint California as a filthy socialist wasteland, undercut one of the most capable opponents of his administration and deflect criticism over his unforgivable mismanagement on environmental matters. California is a particularly attractive target for Mr. Trump and Mr. Wheeler because the state has stoutly resisted the administration’s recent attempts to loosen car emissions rules.

AD

AD

The Post’s Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis and Josh Dawsey report that “about three dozen other states also have counties that failed to meet national benchmarks for air pollution. And last year, the EPA estimated that 3,508 community water systems were out of compliance with health standards.” Yet California is the only one to receive such threats.

On most days, Mr. Trump is promoting policies and officials who are hostile to clean air and water, and that includes Mr. Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist. This team has sided against state and federal efforts to address pollution of all sorts. The EPA revoked California’s ability to set car pollution standards. It has rolled back federal water oversight. The notion that Mr. Trump or Mr. Wheeler cares about California’s pollution issues does not pass the laugh test. They are using what tools they have to harass a state that has resisted Mr. Trump and his EPA’s deregulatory agenda.

Where are the conservative critics now that the EPA is actually out of control?

Read more:

Robert Redford: Don’t let Trump pollute our lakes and streams

The Post’s View: The White House should compromise with California on fuel efficiency standards

Catherine Rampell: Trump’s plan for the economy: Make Drinking Water Dirty Again

Letter to the Editor: Under Trump’s new water policy, polluters win

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump can’t erase a decade of clean air progress with a Sharpie

AD