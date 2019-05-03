John Adams’s April 28 Local Opinions essay, “Metro should not buy Chinese rail cars,” suggested that CRRC could incorporate facial-recognition algorithms and sensors into its rail cars and track riders. These claims are nothing more than conspiracy theories.

CRRC, a global rail-car manufacturer, has produced rail cars for more than 100 years. There has never been an example of a passenger rail car manufacturer, including CRRC, installing malicious software or attempting to track passengers.

Certainly, cybersecurity concerns are real and must be taken seriously. U.S. transit agencies are implementing stringent programs requiring rail car manufacturers to include rigorous cybersecurity safety measures in their rail cars.

It is important to understand that transit agencies maintain complete and final control over all material aspects and operations of their rail cars. Regardless of the manufacturer, rail cars are designed and built to meet specific technical requirements. Once rail cars are delivered to a transit agency, the agency has exclusive operational control and rights over the rail cars.

Marina Popovic, Chicago

The writer is human resources director and chief legal counsel for CRRC Sifang America.