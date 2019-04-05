The Supreme Court ruled April 1 that Missouri could use of an injection of pentobarbital to execute death-row inmate Russell Bucklew, above. (Missouri Department of Corrections/AP)

Regarding the April 2 news article “Divided Supreme Court rules against death-row inmate with rare condition”:

I’m baffled as to the moral standard on which Justice Neil M. Gorsuch based his comment that “The Eighth Amendment has never been understood to guarantee a condemned inmate a painless death” as his justification for allowing the execution of Russell Bucklew with pentobarbital.

The Eighth Amendment explicitly prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments.” There is reportedly evidence that, given Mr. Bucklew’s medical condition, this drug could cause him to “sputter, choke, and suffocate on his own blood for up to several minutes before he dies.” Even if that manner of dying did not cause physical pain, the mental anguish in knowing that you are drowning in your own blood would seem to be the very cruel and unusual punishment prohibited by the Eighth Amendment. To approve the use of pentobarbital in Mr. Bucklew’s execution would be depraved indifference to a potentially horrifying death. Even if a narrow reading of the law permitted such an execution, what moral or ethical code would?

Len Zuza, Solomons