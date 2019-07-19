Migrants are gathered inside the fence of a makeshift detention center in El Paso on March 27. (Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post)

Regarding Juliette Kayyem’s July 16 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The border is in crisis only because Trump chooses it to be”:

If there were the will, this morass of human suffering could be minimized, if not eliminated. But cruelty is the real goal, to drive newcomers off and make them feel unwelcome. The “crisis” is one of choice.

There is the further denigration of the institutions, the diminution of the people who have to implement the abusive practices, who stare at what they have done every day and know this is what they have chosen.

For those who expected the institutions would, theoretically, protect the United States against the abuses that will lead to an end of the democratic republic, think again.

Cruelty by choice. That’s what we see.

David M. Siegler, Oakton

