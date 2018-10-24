Paul Shapiro’s Oct. 20 commentary, “Having a cow over plant-based milk,” mischaracterized the position of milk producers in urging the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its own rules on the proper naming of fake dairy foods and beverages.

Dairy producers don’t think consumers are “dim,” nor do they think that consumers can’t tell an almond from a cow. They do think consumers shouldn’t be misled into thinking a plant-based beverage with inferior nutritional content is equivalent to real milk that comes from a cow. Almond beverages, for example, have one-eighth as much protein as dairy — calling them a form of “milk” is a consumer deception. What the FDA is doing now is asking a relevant and necessary public-health question: What are the consequences to people’s diets if they don’t realize that not all “milks” are nutritionally equal?

FDA rules state that milk comes from an animal, not a slurry of nuts, beans, emulsifiers, stabilizers and whiteners. Enforcing that distinction isn’t protectionist — it’s in keeping with standards that protect consumers from deceptive marketing. Mr. Shapiro’s essay ignored both the nutrition facts and the law.

James Mulhern, Arlington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Milk Producers Federation.

Paul Shapiro made a great point in his commentary. The dairy industry is crying over spilled soy milk not because it believes consumers are actually being duped into thinking dairy-free milks have cow’s milk in them. Rather, the industry is upset that more consumers want products such as almond milk because they recognize that cow’s milk does a body good only if you’re a calf.

Brian Ottens, Greenbelt