The Nov. 17 Metro article “Will ‘National Landing’ moniker soar or fall?,” about the naming of the area around Amazon’s new second headquarters, to be called “National Landing,” stated that the name “Crystal City” dates only to the 1960s and a developer’s lighting fixture.

In 1940, legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed a proposed development in what was the Temple Heights neighborhood of the District, along Connecticut Avenue north of Florida Avenue NW. This would have been what we now call a “mixed use” development of apartment buildings, office buildings, a hotel and retail space, all connected by a below-ground shopping complex and parking facility. Revolutionary for the time, the development never progressed beyond a design and a name: “Crystal City.” The Aug. 16, 2009, Style article “Wright’s Bold Vision for Reshaping the Capital” detailed the history.

It seems more than coincidental that a complex of a similar mixed-use nature, connected by underground shopping, would develop just five miles away, but decades later, with the same name. It’s hard to believe the plan and the name were not influenced by the earlier proposal from the renowned architect.

The name Crystal City is a well-known moniker, and I hope the historic name continues to be used even after the arrival of Amazon.

Steve Lichtman, Mount Airy