“I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake,” Mr. Bartman recently told the judge as he pleaded guilty to felony perjury and unlawful voting. Not only had the 70-year-old illegally used an absentee ballot he obtained in his deceased mother’s name to vote for Mr. Trump, but he also later fraudulently signed a letter claiming she was alive. “I don’t know what came over me,” Ms. Rote said. Ms. Mason also said she made a mistake but an innocent one. She hadn’t realized that because she was on federal supervised release after serving almost three years in prison for tax fraud, Texas considered her ineligible to vote. Ms. Mason’s probation officer acknowledged he had never warned her that she couldn’t vote and her provisional ballot was never counted, but that didn’t matter to Texas authorities, who pulled out all stops in prosecuting her.