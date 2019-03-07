Although I agreed with the March 2 editorial “As Cubans lose their fear,” I found it disingenuous that The Post highlighted the ability of Cubans to vote “no,” even with some intimidation, while claiming that Cuba is a totalitarian state and that the constitution was the product of an authoritarian clique and rubber-stamped by the National Assembly.

The editorial suggested that democracy is defined by genuine political competition while ignoring genuine political participation by millions of Cubans who spent months reading, discussing and proposing amendments to the constitution. The editorial said changes regarding same-sex marriage were in response to church leaders’ opposition. Why would the majority of Cubans reject a document they participated in creating, even with severe limitations?

Cuba is not a democracy, but within its system there are opportunities for many Cubans to effect change. We in the United States would be able to work more effectively with Cubans if we understood the dynamics of the country’s evolving political system rather than assuming Cold War analogies that no longer apply.

James Baer, Fairfax

The writer is a senior research fellow at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs.