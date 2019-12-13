Regarding Eugene Robinson’s Dec. 10 op-ed, “Why was a migrant teenager left to die in a detention cell?”:

Dec. 8 marked one year since the death of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old immigrant from Guatemala who died in Customs and Border Protection custody. I mourn her death, honor her life and commit to fighting the policies and abuses that killed her.

Seven children have died in CBP custody and detention — that we know of. Two babies and two of their parents drowned trying to cross the river because they were denied asylum because of the Migrant Protection Protocols aka “stay in Mexico” policy. All were preventable deaths.

Their lives matter, and their deaths will not be erased or forgotten. We will not be silent. We will stop this.

Margaret Murphy, Clifton