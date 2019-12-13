Seven children have died in CBP custody and detention — that we know of. Two babies and two of their parents drowned trying to cross the river because they were denied asylum because of the Migrant Protection Protocols aka “stay in Mexico” policy. All were preventable deaths.
The other children who died were Carlos Gregorio Hernández Vásquez, 16; Felipe Gómez Alonzo, 8; Mariee Juárez, 1; Wilmer Josué Ramírez Vásquez, 2; Darlyn Cristabel Cordova-Valle, 10; Juan de León Gutiérrez, 16; Angie Valeria, 1; Iker Gael Cordova Herrera, 1.
Their lives matter, and their deaths will not be erased or forgotten. We will not be silent. We will stop this.
Margaret Murphy, Clifton