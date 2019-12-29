I was appalled and angered after reading in the Dec. 26 front-page article “Warren’s fundraising flip-flop” a quote from the top campaign strategist for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president. He said, “It can’t be good for a candidate to be spending a third, two-thirds of their time taking incoming from a donor class that is disproportionately old, white, rich and male.” This attitude seems to be emblematic of increasingly racist and ageist attitudes directed at white males older than 60. As someone who is old, white and male, I resent being dismissed and stereotyped. Despite what Joe Rospars and those like him may think, most white men over 60 aren’t racist troglodytes and still have a lot to contribute, both in dollars and energy, to U.S. politics. It may come as a shock, but many of us are even as liberal as our younger counterparts of color.