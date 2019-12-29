It’s only when we all — people of all genders, colors and ages — work together that we will bring the United States to a better place. Rest assured that neither a penny of my money nor an erg of my energy will be going to the Warren campaign.
John Riehl, Laurel
The Dec. 26 front-page article describing the stance of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) against taking money from “high-dollar donors” as “Warren’s fundraising flip-flop” was an unhappy one in this time of critical choices for voters. “Flip-flopper” is typically used to connote someone who changes position suddenly in an opportunistic move for political advantage — a point Ms. Warren has steadfastly refuted in her explanations of her decision.
The headline reached a judgment not supported by the article — that Warren’s change is not for the reasons she has stated. The headline contributed to an ongoing problem in U.S. politics in which fear of being accused of “flip-flopping” makes political leaders hesitant to reach and announce a genuine change of position. Among the greatest needs the country faces in this election is for leaders who will change positions in the face of evidence and experience contrary to what they have previously thought. This last is Ms. Warren’s greatest strength, beginning with her crusade to change bankruptcy law and practice after she did groundbreaking research that showed her that her previous position was wrong, that the vast majority of people filing for bankruptcy were not deadbeats but hard-working citizens overwhelmed by unexpected debt, most frequently from major medical expenses.
Intellectual honesty is a most needed quality, and calling someone who changes his or her mind and practice a “flip-flopper” is not the way to encourage it.
Jill Niebrugge-Brantley, Silver Spring