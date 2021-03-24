More than 15,000 children are believed to be in a growing network of facilities run by border agents and the Department of Health and Human Services. Conditions vary enormously from one facility to another — some are suitable for short stays, some for longer ones; some are on the border, some inland — but most are strained by what has become an unprecedented influx of unaccompanied teenagers and younger children.

Unfortunately, with almost no journalists allowed inside, there is little indication how those strains look, sound and feel. A few members of Congress have visited — one, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who accompanied Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to a Customs and Border Protection processing facility in El Paso last week, described young migrants sleeping on thin mattresses on the floor, bunched a foot or less apart from each other. But for now, that description and a few other scraps are all Americans have to go by.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, says the administration is working to “finalize details” on expanded media access, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan has affirmed “a commitment to transparency.” On Wednesday, a single news network camera was allowed to accompany senior White House officials and lawmakers on a planned visit to a migrant facility in Texas. That’s progress, but hardly adequate.

News organizations that for weeks have been requesting access to facilities, or permission to go on ride-alongs with border agents, have been refused or ignored. One photojournalist who has worked along the border for years, John Moore, wrote in The Post that the restrictions he has encountered are unprecedented in recent years.

During a pandemic, there are legitimate concerns about safeguarding the health of migrants and visitors to the facilities that hold them; the government is also responsible for protecting the privacy of minors in its custody. But neither concern is unmanageable, and neither should be used as a pretext for shutting down access.

The administration insists it is facing a challenge at the border, not a crisis. Perhaps so. Officials might be embarrassed by images from facilities overwhelmed by migrants who were encouraged to make the trek north by President Biden’s own mixed messaging. Staffers might worry that Republicans will seize on those images and have a partisan field day. Yet by clamping down on independent efforts to describe and document the story, the administration gives rise to the suspicion that there is something to hide — that control is breaking down along the border and the authorities cannot cope. The longer it maintains the veil of secrecy, the more the administration itself deepens those suspicions.