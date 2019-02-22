A hacker, who requests not to have his name revealed, works on his laptop in his office in Taipei July 10, 2013. (© Pichi Chuang / Reuters/REUTERS)

The president’s decision to establish a Space Force as part of the Air Force may be important, but space should not be our first priority for a new government initiative [“Trump approves directive to create a Space Force under Air Force control,” Politics & the Nation, Feb. 20]. We are under a far greater threat, as individuals and as a nation, in cyberspace.

Attacks on our political system and other aspects of our society by Russia and other concerns about privacy, hacking and identity theft point to our serious vulnerability in cyberspace. The government is taking sporadic and limited steps toward controlling these threats and invasions, but we need comprehensive, coordinated policies and programs to deal with the various known and unknown threats. A new Department of Cyberspace and appropriate legislation could be the mechanism to provide greater personal and national security.

Under this initiative, for example, national and personal firewalls on the Internet would be far more effective (and probably cheaper) in protecting us than the president’s physical wall on our southern border.

Carl E. Nash, Washington