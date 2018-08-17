Regarding Courtland Milloy’s Aug. 15 Metro column, “Road rules make losers of cyclists, motorists alike”:

Beating someone with a blunt object while calling him or her a racial slur sounds like a hate crime to me, but tying the actions of such a man to the idea that “bicycles just don’t belong” is irresponsible and encourages bad behavior. Bicycles provide mobility and exercise for a wide variety of people, from rich to poor, and we should be working to make sure drivers and cyclists understand each other so we can all get where we’re going safely.

Ryan Bahm, Bellevue, Wash.