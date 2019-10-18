If a driver is distracted, speeding, etc., and hits a cyclist, the results can be catastrophic, even fatal, for the cyclist. Courtland Milloy’s Oct. 16 column, “Bike lobby is on a roll” [Metro], adds to the entitled and antagonistic views some motorists have toward cyclists. Why doesn’t he
Cynthia Johnson, Washington
Having biked in this area for nearly 50 years and now a recreational bicyclist, I suggest that the District consider putting a bike lane on Connecticut Avenue, parts of which are being repaved right now. Every day, I see myriad bikers heading for the city, sometimes dodging vehicles and sometimes on the sidewalk. With so many people riding bicycles, it seems that the District should dedicate part of this major thoroughfare to bicyclists.
Michael Kurtzig, Washington