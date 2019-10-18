If a driver is distracted, speeding, etc., and hits a cyclist, the results can be catastrophic, even fatal, for the cyclist. Courtland Milloy’s Oct. 16 column, “Bike lobby is on a roll” [Metro], adds to the entitled and antagonistic views some motorists have toward cyclists. Why doesn’t he try to ride around town to see how it feels to have some driver come within inches of you for no apparent good reason? (Please wear a helmet.)