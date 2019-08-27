Kudos to Monica Hesse for clearly stating in her Aug. 24 Style column, “DWTS’s big misstep in casting Sean Spicer,” a crucial point that so many respected and popular pundits are constantly missing: There is no “meeting in the middle” with adherents of President Trump. For example, in the same issue of The Post in which Ms. Hesse’s column appeared, Derek Brown’s op-ed, “Politicians should drink across the aisle,” stressed continuing conviviality between political opponents.

You can’t offer your hand to those who marched in Charlottesville or chanted “send her back.” And to those who argue that not all Trump supporters are racist bigots, the obvious reply is that they want one to remain as president. So what does one do with those on the other side of an unbridgeable moral and political gap? As is always the case when confronting the intolerable, if you can’t join them, beat them.

Alan Ferber, Alexandria

