Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats arrives to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Jan. 29. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

As a former law partner and colleague of Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, I wish to add a strong second to the well-deserved tribute given him by Michael Gerson in his July 30 op-ed, “Coats’s calm competence will be missed.”

Mr. Coats may not be George Marshall, whom Mr. Gerson mentioned, but he is pretty close.

John H. Zentay, Washington

