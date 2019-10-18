Barry Svrluga’s Oct. 13 Sports column, “Father, husband, pitcher: Hudson and the Nationals get it right,” was a nice addition to the conversation about Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson’s paternity leave.

While it was a no-brainer for Mr. Hudson to be there for the birth of his child, some people have shamed him for missing a playoff game. Men are just as important to raising a child as women. When it comes to raising a newborn, mothers are often expected to take time off work to care for their child, but when a father does the same, he gets attacked for putting his family before his career. It rings similarly to an age-old stereotype that women are meant to be caretakers while men make the money. It’s 2019. Men and women can do both.

Katherine Jia, Great Falls

AD

I decided to write this letter of congratulations in the bottom of the second inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals. I love my Redbirds, but I have to give the Nationals props.

I am not sure I have ever seen such domination of a series as the Nationals team demonstrated. The pitching staff perplexed St. Louis hitters on a scale I can’t even comprehend.

Congrats to the Washington Nationals. Cardinals fans hope you bring it home for the National League. We will see you next year.

Tim Ward, Arnold, Mo.

AD
AD