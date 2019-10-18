Katherine Jia, Great Falls
I decided to write this letter of congratulations in the bottom of the second inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals. I love my Redbirds, but I have to give the Nationals props.
I am not sure I have ever seen such domination of a series as the Nationals team demonstrated. The pitching staff perplexed St. Louis hitters on a scale I can’t even comprehend.
Congrats to the Washington Nationals. Cardinals fans hope you bring it home for the National League. We will see you next year.
Tim Ward, Arnold, Mo.
