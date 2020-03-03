He used a disparaging word about the president and suggested that his own news organization could be tougher on the president’s failings and give more credit to his accomplishments. In the interest of context, we confess that over our very long careers in broadcast journalism each of us has, in private conversations and on rare occasions, used disparaging words about every U.S. president, without regard to political party, going back to Lyndon B. Johnson.

We remain committed to the old-fashioned notion that it is a news organization’s responsibility to be tough on a president’s failings and to give credit to his accomplishments. We used to refer to that as objective coverage.

As for the claim that Mr. Wright professed to be a socialist, he denies that and says he was merely insisting that socialism is a worthy subject for discussion these days.

Here’s the bottom line: Mr. Wright deserves to be judged on the accuracy and objectivity of what he delivers to ABC News and puts on the air. Based on our collective experience of more than 100 years in broadcast journalism, Mr. Wright is a reporter who provides an unbiased product. He’s an excellent writer, too!

A little reflection may be in order on both sides. Perhaps ABC News will reconsider the integrity and value of one of its finest correspondents. And perhaps Mr. Wright will be a little more cautious about sharing his private opinions.

Ted Koppel, Potomac

Tom Bettag, Washington