At a crowded rally in Waterford Township, Mich., Mr. Trump made the sickening and false claim that doctors are inflating the number of patients who died of covid-19 to “get more money.” He added, “Now they’ll say, ‘Oh that’s terrible what he said,’ but that’s true. It’s like $2,000 more, so you get more money.” Susan R. Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, called it a “malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided charge.” It was also an insult to the courageous health-care workers — doctors, nurses, first responders, hospital custodians and others — who have exhausted themselves and risked their lives to serve.

The nation’s trusted expert Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, delivered a bracing alarm in an interview with Post reporters. “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” he said of the pandemic, contradicting Mr. Trump’s sunny claims that it is rounding the corner. “It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

After those remarks, a packed crowd at a South Florida airport campaign rally for Mr. Trump erupted into a chant early Monday: “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!” The president let the chorus grow louder. “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” he said, his supporters cheering almost immediately. “I appreciate the advice.” Dr. Fauci should be heard and heeded, not fired.

Now we learn the White House rammed through the distribution of millions of ineffective, potentially dangerous hydroxychloroquine pills from the Strategic National Stockpile to cities and pharmacies. Documents obtained by The Post show how the administration bypassed an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, which limited the drug distribution to hospitals and clinical drug trials, and ordered more than a third of the tablets sent to the three major U.S. drug distributors with instructions to deliver them not only to hospitals but also to retail pharmacies in five cities. The FDA later withdrew the authorization after people suffered adverse affects, and studies have described the antimalarial as of no benefit in fighting the virus. The White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, a relentless advocate for the drug, reportedly pressed Rick Bright, then a top government health official, to distribute the drug, saying, “I want to know what team you are on.”

It is time get on the team of science and medicine. The American people need to be told the truth about the fight ahead, and told it now.

