A helicopter patrols the area around the U.S. Capitol in December as part of regular security measures in place in Washington. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

THE ROAR of whirring blades and the rumble of shaking houses have become impossible to ignore in parts of Bethesda, one of many areas in the Washington region in which complaints of low-flying air traffic have spiked in the past four years.

While the source of this increased disturbance is unclear, one theory points to a rise in military helicopter traffic, spurred by the sheer number of military installations in the area, according to a recent article by The Post’s Hannah Natanson. Flights to and from the three D.C.-area airports also contribute to the noise, but residents say the rise in complaints is primarily a result of the region’s many low-flying helicopters.

The effects of overexposure to loud helicopter noise should not be understated. According to a 2017 study, living with high levels of aviation noise is linked to community-wide annoyance, disrupted sleep, lower academic performance and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The noise in the D.C. area has disrupted sleep, caused homes to shake, and has even been said to act as a trigger for post-traumatic stress disorder among war veterans.

The good news is that citizens may finally get some relief. Lawmakers from the District, Maryland and Virginia have been pushing hard for a decrease in helicopter flight frequency and an increase in altitude — both of which would help. Last week, the House passed an amendment to the fiscal 2020 transportation appropriations bill that would direct the Federal Aviation Administration to prioritize combating both helicopter and airplane noise. The Government Accountability Office, an independent government watchdog, meanwhile has announced it will launch a study this fall on helicopter noise. This decision was a long time coming.

In 2018 , the Pentagon launched an investigation into its contributions to the noise pollution in response to a 200-person town hall in Fairlington. The report offered a series of halfhearted solutions and failed to explain why a key flight-tracking system that allowed residents to track helicopter trips had been suspended in the summer of 2017 — one of the main questions raised at the town hall.

Now is the chance to dig deeper. With the livability of so many neighborhoods at stake, D.C. officials and agencies responsible for the high helicopter traffic should cooperate with the GAO and work with local lawmakers to pinpoint the source of the problem and find fact-based solutions.

A certain number of flights is inevitable in an area with such a high concentration of medical operations, military offices and top agencies, but helicopters should be reserved for need-only situations. Otherwise, people can drive on the road or hop on the Metro — just like the rest of us.