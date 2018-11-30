Regarding the Nov. 25 Commuter article “Streetcars a driver of development?” [Metro]:

In the mid-1950s, I rode the streetcar from Rockville to downtown and back. It was great for me at that time, but, when I got a driver’s license, I realized how bad streetcars were for traffic and the economy.

Streetcars take up two lanes. And they slow traffic in both when they make a stop. That is a big expense imposed on all the rest of us for the benefit of the District Department of Transportation’s love of streetcars, and it’s a major annoyance. They are hazardous to bike riders and pedestrians, they are inflexible and cannot meet changing needs like a new Amazon headquarters or the moving of a government agency, and they require subsidies.

I had always wished Washington would get rid of the streetcars. Finally, it did. After I left the area, the District also fixed the main roads to get rid of the bumps the tracks made in the road. All was well again.

Streetcars will never be an overall benefit. The District should cut its losses and get rid of them again permanently. The District is not alone. Cincinnati, Atlanta, Tampa and Little Rock are failing to use streetcars successfully.

Cities considering streetcars must ask who’s going to ride them and why. And they need to consider all that has happened, such as prior economic development, as well as demand by the public for them. They also need to look at the effect on traffic and other consequences, not only the alleged benefits.

The District cannot afford, nor will it benefit from, streetcars.

William Adams, Lynchburg, Va.