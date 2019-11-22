The public summary of a confidential report released this week by the Department of Behavioral Health said “any attempt to establish a causal nexus” between its actions and the death of Bhutto “would require undue speculation.” Mr. Jordan, who had been confined to St. Elizabeths Hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1998 killing of a friend, was released in 2015 at the urging of the agency but under strict conditions set by a D.C. Superior Court judge. Five of 19 conditions, according to the report, were not met, including those dealing with the drug tests and a requirement that Mr. Jordan see a mental-health provider twice a week.

Mr. Jordan tested positive for marijuana four times in five weeks during the summer of 2018, but instead of notifying the court and immediately returning him to the hospital, as mandated by the court, the agency took it upon itself to continue treatment in the least restrictive environment, with allegedly more monitoring. The summary noted there was a six-month gap between the last time Mr. Jordan tested positive for marijuana and Bhutto’s death; even if it had notified the court of the failed drug test in August 2018, a judge might have eventually released him again.

But the suggestion that Mr. Jordan was in compliance with the drug conditions of his release at the time of the killing was undercut by Wayne Turnage, the District’s deputy mayor for health and human services, who in an interview with The Post’s Paul Duggan raised doubts about the accuracy of Mr. Jordan’s urine tests. That the summary did not include the fact that Mr. Jordan was allowed to produce his urine sample unobserved makes us wonder what other pertinent details might have been left out of the summary.

Much to his credit, Mr. Turnage didn’t try to explain away or rationalize the failures of a department under his supervision. “The key fact,” he said, is “we made mistakes, and the mistakes were pretty egregious, and a resident of the city was horribly murdered.” A friend of Bhutto who testified at a D.C. Council committee oversight hearing of the department stated it even more bluntly: “Had the agency done its job in the first place, Javed would still be alive today.”

