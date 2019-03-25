Regarding the March 20 Metro article “D.C. Council rebukes Evans”:

While I do not condone using your office to enrich private business, I do think we have to consider D.C. Council member Jack Evans’s (D-Ward 2) life of service to the District before we rush to judge him for a momentary lapse or alleged conflict of interest.

As a longtime Georgetown resident, I had the privilege to know Mr. Evans as our advisory neighborhood commissioner and D.C. Council member back in the 1980s and ’90s. He was always there to listen to our complaints or run interference with various agencies, from Volta Park, traffic calming and town-gown issues with Georgetown University. But Mr. Evans’s real hero status with us was earned after my family moved away from Georgetown. In recent years, Mr. Evans has gone to great lengths to help us find lead-testing data for our children from back in the ’90s. He helped us find out what services were available to children who might have been exposed to toxic lead. He also helped connect us with the congressional inquiry into the lead-exposure crisis in Washington. While other city officials, including the mayor, ignored our pleas for help, Mr. Evans showed genuine concern for our children’s health, even though we were no longer living in the city.

Losing Mr. Evans over these allegations would not only be unfair and unjust but also would show a lack of basic humanity toward those who serve the public.

James O'Hara, Arlington