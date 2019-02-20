Regarding James Forman Jr.’s Feb. 17 Local Opinions essay, “D.C. doubles down on prison-first policies”:

There is an inherent disconnect. First-time offenders deserve a chance to reform and clear their records. A felon in possession of a firearm is not a first-time offender. He or she has been repeatedly warned not to carry a firearm. Decide: Do we want to forgive a felon-in-possession, or do we want to discourage that behavior?

Roger Curry, Philippi, W.Va.

James Forman Jr.’s essay was well-intended but was so idealistic as to be dangerous to residents of the District. He stated that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) action undermines “recent efforts to offer second chances to young adults” and referenced the city’s Youth Rehabilitation Act, which, by most standards, has been a social failure. As reported by The Post, this act led to a pattern of violence by youths who went on to rob, rape and kill residents. In a six-year period, The Post reported, 121 defendants previously sentenced under the act went on to be charged with murder. The then-police chief complained, “We feel like there’s a revolving door for violent offenders” who have had such a negative impact on the city.

Yet Mr. Forman argued for more lenient action against repeat offenders. The mayor has a responsibility to protect the citizens of her city, and she should not be swayed to make changes by writers who have unrealistic views. This idealistic, impracticable vision has shown to be very dangerous to the vulnerable citizens of the District.

Gary Newman, Washington