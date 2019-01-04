In her Jan. 2 Sports column, “Free land or public money — for Snyder? Pure madness.,” Sally Jenkins laid out the case for why dealing with Daniel Snyder out in the open or behind closed doors (like my mayor) will always cost you something: His 20 years as owner of the Washington National Football League team have been a complete disaster for the team, the area and fans.

The team should stay in Landover unless Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) can make a deal with the federal government to swap land. Then, Maryland can put a new stadium where Mr. Hogan and Mr. Snyder decide. Let Maryland continue to deal with the grand schemes that have done nothing to make the “football experience” here in the nation’s capital more enjoyable.

I can only hope that my mayor will see this truth and decide that the residents of the District deserve better. If she doesn’t, she should prepare for a battle.

Vernon E. "Skip" Strobel II, Washington