Regarding the July 20 Weekend article “Sip through a summer exchange ”:

Can we please stop promoting drinking as a recreational activity in our beautiful city? Detox.net, an online resource for drug and alcohol treatment programs, reported that the District has the highest percentage of heavy drinkers in the country. With so many wonderful things to see and do in our city, can’t we leave drinking alcohol out of the picture?

Joanne Beckish, Rockville