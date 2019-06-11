Saturday’s Capital Pride celebration put the District in its best light and its worst.

Witnessing thousands of people flocking to the District to put the interests of the LGBTQ community front and center was a gratifying reaffirmation of the power of free speech and peaceable assembly; few D.C. events match it for its level of annual participation and jubilant celebration.

Unfortunately, the District deserves low marks for the traffic control surrounding the June 8 parade. I saw no signs indicating that streets were blocked off; cars trying to maneuver around blocked-off streets jammed through intersections, clogging pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Instead of getting out of their police cars to help, the officers I saw remained in their vehicles. The traffic congestion extended from 21st Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW all the way to 15th and T streets NW. It took me 45 minutes to finally clear the traffic congestion.

Parade organizers and city officials need to do a much better job of defining the areas to be affected and managing the inevitable traffic attempting to navigate the area. Better signage, more manpower and an assertive effort to regulate the traffic so that going less than a mile doesn’t take nearly an hour is not asking too much of a city that regularly hosts events that affect traffic.

Make next year’s Capital Pride as inclusive as it was this year — but let’s see some serious effort on how it meshes with the neighborhood traffic, which includes major arteries such as Connecticut Avenue.

Chris Lorrain, Washington