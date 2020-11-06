The two groups, as goes the narrative, are out of touch with and hold a dim view of each other.

The largely White activist groups charge that business-oriented Black moderates cynically use poorer Blacks for political gain, offering nothing but talk, talk, talk.

The Black political class counters that left-wing activists disrespect and discount the contribution of longtime Black residents to the city’s growth and development.

I grew up in the District and have a bit broader perspective on this city’s political growth.

In my youth, there was no such thing as an Adams Morgan community. There was the all-white Adams Elementary School and an all-Black Morgan Elementary School separated by a racial divide sanctioned by law. The Adams Morgan entity came into being much later, brought on by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 school desegregation decision.

During my early years, both sides of the Anacostia River played host to all-White senior high schools: Eastern and Anacostia High Schools east of North Capitol Street, and Western, Roosevelt and Coolidge High Schools in Northwest D.C. Black high school choices were limited to Dunbar (my alma mater), Cardozo, Armstrong, Margaret Murray Washington, Spingarn and Phelps.

Chocolate City? Was that the Hershey amusement park in Pennsylvania?

The District of my childhood was majority White. Things remained that way until schools were desegregated and Black displacement took place in neighborhoods such as the Foggy Bottom/West End area, where I lived. Those developments produced White flight rivaling the exodus from Egypt.

Racial undercurrents in city politics? There were none, because there was no political system to fight over.

The city was governed by three presidentially appointed commissioners and a board of education led by a White superintendent. He had a Black deputy superintendent whose jurisdiction was limited to “Division Two” schools — which, like my Stevens Elementary School and Francis Junior High School, were 100 percent Black.

The predominantly White D.C. police department was headed by a chief who took his marching orders from Congress. He recruited police officers from “informal” recommendations from Capitol Hill.

The struggle to move the District from the voteless plantation of my youth to today’s limited form of self-government entailed more than shouting slogans and marching with picket signs up and down Pennsylvania Avenue.

A hell of a lot of Black and White residents probably unknown by today’s current and wannabe politicians gave a lot of themselves to get us where we are today. I didn’t read this in a book. I saw it. I lived it. I was present at the creation of the mayor’s office and D.C. Council, who are empowered to run this city under federal conditions that mock true democracy.

I simply don’t see a D.C. bifurcated into two political camps. The D.C. electorate is more than a two-dimensional clash of moderates and progressives. So, too, today’s generation of women and men who are entering the political ring. They don’t deserve to be pigeonholed as “progressives” or “moderates” because, like the electorate, they are far more than that.

A diverse group of Washingtonians worked to help transform the District of Columbia from a segregated and commissioner-run government, to an appointed mayor and council, to the elected government we have now.

Addressing the problems that confront this city will require the time, talent and cooperation of leaders not defined by ideology or generation.

Finding realistic and practical solutions eclipses ideological infighting every time. That was the case in the past. It’s certainly true now, too.

