The methodology used by the District to determine housing subsidies seems to overly rely on income levels and is in need of improvement. As a first step, why can’t the District drop the income-only approach and devise a point system under which a certain number of points are required for subsidies. Incomes higher than a certain minimum (based on size of family and poverty level) could earn negative points, while providing positive points for showing incentive by working overtime. This system could be further refined for other criteria, such as no availability of alternate affordable housing (positive points) or drug use (negative points).