The Jan. 19 Metro article “From homeless to settled down to priced out” was heart-wrenching. After a second reading and on further reflection, I wonder whether, in the District, such uprooting of families from subsidized housing because they have earned a higher income results from ill-conceived housing policies.

Using income as a criterion for determining subsidies is legitimate and understandable. So as the mother earns more income, the subsidy comes down. There is talk of the poor being lazy and entitled, yet there seems to no recognition given for the initiative shown (by the mother in this case) to work harder by taking on overtime.

The methodology used by the District to determine housing subsidies seems to overly rely on income levels and is in need of improvement. As a first step, why can’t the District drop the income-only approach and devise a point system under which a certain number of points are required for subsidies. Incomes higher than a certain minimum (based on size of family and poverty level) could earn negative points, while providing positive points for showing incentive by working overtime. This system could be further refined for other criteria, such as no availability of alternate affordable housing (positive points) or drug use (negative points).

Uprooting a family for working harder and trying harder alone sounds crazy and unjust. This may be what an income-only approach amounts to.

Ritha Khemani, Washington