When Steve and Sybil Gearhart, Larry White and I organized Save the Caps 36 years ago, we knew that our fans would support a competitive team and that the District could be a good hockey town.

But never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d ever see the outpouring of emotion that accompanied this sensational run to the Stanley Cup.

We were wrong. Washington isn’t a good hockey town; it’s a GREAT hockey town.

Congratulations!

Steve Mehlman, Beaumont, Calif.

I am a Pittsburgh transplant, still waving Terrible Towels and wearing my 66 Lemieux sweater. I grew up on the banks of the Allegheny, cheering on a once-hapless Penguins team. I was blessed: My family bestowed important blue-collar values and virtues on me, and I got to root for sports teams that rose from the ashes to prominence.

Like many others from Western Pennsylvania, I ended up in the D.C. area, attaching myself to a lovely wife and family, a career and a love for a region that has so much to offer both big and little kids. I will always bleed black and gold, but I am now a Washingtonian, my kids are Washingtonians, and my friends are Washingtonians. When the opponent is not the Pens, we rock the red and pull for the hometown team. My hockey-player nephew back in the ’Burgh has become that obnoxious kid who wears Ovechkin sweaters and roots for the Caps, indifferent to his presence in enemy territory. But Pittsburgh fans are hockey fans. We respect the game, and we respect the fact that Ovie is an all-time great and the Caps earned the Cup.

So this Pittsburgh boy has only this to say: Congratulations, you deserve it. We will see you in October.

Erik Milito, Alexandria

The watch party outside Capital One Arena for the Stanley Cup finals Game 5 was inadequately planned. With thousands of people attending, how could the planners not consider providing portable toilets? Many fans arrived four or five hours before the game to secure their spots.

It was nearly impossible to patronize nearby restaurants. Anyone trying to exit G or Seventh streets NW found the sidewalks packed with crowds standing and watching the game.

There were a couple of medical emergencies and people who were on the verge of passing out or getting suffocated.

That the city did not secure the sidewalks for pedestrian traffic astounds me. There were plenty of police officers who just stood there watching while people pushed and pulled their way through. I witnessed a couple of verbal and physical altercations. Open containers and beer bottles were being thrown around. It was the only time I’ve witnessed blatant lawlessness in this city.

It was nerve-racking, to say the least. Nevertheless, I’m glad I attended and watched history unfold. I sure hope there will be many more victories and game-watching parties outside the arena. But please, for the comfort of fans and for the safety of everyone attending, the planners must provide portable toilets and keep the sidewalks open for all to pass through.

Chito Peppler, Washington