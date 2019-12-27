I must sound like a broken record. I closed out 2018 with a screed about the city’s more than 80 unsolved homicides for the year, the distressingly high proportion of homicides east of North Capitol Street and the huge number of firearms on the street, including one possessed by a 16-year-old.

I’ve written columns year after year about the need to do more to stop the murder and mayhem in our city — to little or no avail.

Shootings, which account for the vast majority of homicides, are regarded as experiences that come with the territory in certain neighborhoods. We seem to have grown accustomed to carnage, treating violent deaths as commonplace events.

Think about it.

When was the last time D.C. was murder-free for just one month?

The District is so inured to murder that should no one get killed before my next column, the town would practically become discombobulated.

And that, perhaps, is the saddest commentary of all: the city’s resigned acceptance of bloodshed. Our civic community — here I speak of elected officials, community organizations and faith leaders — shrugs off more than 100 murders a year.

That is unless the murder victim is an innocent child, beloved senior citizen or a white woman. Then the story gets wall-to-wall coverage.

Notably, the police department doesn’t belong in the company of the nonchalant.

A D.C. police department spokesperson, responding to concerns about complacency, wrote me, “There is no ‘normal’ when it comes to the number of homicides in our city. Any loss of a life is a tragedy and ideally, the homicide rate should be at zero.”

Police, the spokesperson said, are tackling violent crime through focused enforcement in high-crime areas with closed-circuit cameras, investments “which dramatically enhance the likelihood of a crime getting solved and also result in fewer additional crimes.” And, she noted, police continue to remove illegal guns from the streets. The department reported that 32 firearms were recovered between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.

Two sobering facts leap out from that report: A 16-year-old girl was among the three people arrested Nov. 27 with a Maverick 88 12-gauge shotgun and a Glock 9mm caliber handgun, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 1 with a 9mm caliber handgun.

Unlike most D.C. Council members, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is not mute on crime. She speaks out frequently about the need to take guns off the streets. She also touts her $5 million investment to add 140 new closed-circuit cameras to the existing network of 199 cameras mounted in high-crime areas. The technology in the new cameras will enable them to swivel toward gunshot sounds, provided a device that detects gunshots is nearby.

But cameras, foot patrols and gun recoveries are aimed at catching the shooters, stabbers and those who beat the life out of people. Credible actions, but all after the fact.

All of us in the city need to concentrate on stopping the violence from starting.

That effort does not begin with the police. It begins in the home, neighborhood, schools and the faith community, accompanied with a healthy dose of moral guidance. Teaching our children the difference between right and wrong, and sticking to it. A tall order.

One hundred or more murdered each year take a tall toll, too.

Which will it be?

