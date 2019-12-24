D.C.’s School Reform Act requires the District to determine which school buildings are “excess” because they are vacant or significantly underused. The mayor must give charter schools a “right of first offer” to purchase or lease a school building within six months after being designated “excess,” before private developers can bid for them. This legal right is intended to make vacant DCPS buildings available to high-performing charter schools that lack the space to accommodate approximately 12,000 students on waitlists to attend them.
Of the 10 buildings we identified, Spingarn, Winston, Ferebee-Hope, Fletcher-Johnson and Marshall were designated by the city as vacant. Langston, Wilkinson, Kenilworth, Garnet-Patterson and Malcolm X have been significantly underused for years. In total, almost 1.4 million square feet of warehoused DCPS buildings should be made available to charter schools under D.C. law so they can help close the achievement gap. These facts haven’t been refuted.
Ramona Edelin, Washington
The writer is executive director of the DC Association of Chartered Public Schools.