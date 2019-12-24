The Dec. 16 Metro article “Charter schools ask city for its unused buildings,” about D.C. public charter school leaders, students and teachers urging D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to make vacant or underused D.C. Public Schools’ buildings available to charter schools through a right of first offer as required by law, seemed to unsettle the deputy mayor for education. He claimed we are “promoting a set of facts that is false.” My organization conducted an extensive study using city documents that found that the District has at least 10 vacant or significantly underused buildings that should be made available to charter schools.